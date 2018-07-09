Investigation after man stabbed in Leith bar
- 9 July 2018
An investigation has been launched after a man was stabbed in an Edinburgh bar.
The 24-year-old was in The Mousetrap on Leith Walk was he was seriously assaulted on Sunday at 00:10.
Police Scotland are appealing for witnesses.