Man accused of flying drone over Edinburgh

A 30-year-old man has been charged following reports of a drone flying over Edinburgh's Princes Street Gardens and the Royal Mile.

Police arrested the man following the incident on Thursday. He is due in court at a later date.

Officers said people must read aviation legislation on the Civil Aviation Authority's website before flying a drone in a public place.

Supt Bob Paris said drones must not cause alarm or injury.

"Drones are becoming more popular for filming and photographing scenic areas or places of interest but it is essential that they are used responsibly," he said.

"I would advise drone operators to familiarise themselves with all the appropriate legislation so as to ensure they adhere to existing aviation laws and regulations, and be aware of the areas in our community where drone activity may pose a particular sensitivity."