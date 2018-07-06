Woman hit by bus in Edinburgh has head injury
- 6 July 2018
A woman has been taken to hospital with a head injury after being hit by a bus in the city centre of Edinburgh.
The 40-year-old hit on Princes Street at The Mound at about 11:30.
She is being treated at the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.
Police Scotland spokesman said: "Inquiries into the full circumstances of this incident are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to come forward."