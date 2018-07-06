Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland

Woman hit by bus in Edinburgh has head injury

  • 6 July 2018
Princes Street Image copyright Google
Image caption The 40-year-old was hit on Princes Street at The Mound

A woman has been taken to hospital with a head injury after being hit by a bus in the city centre of Edinburgh.

The 40-year-old hit on Princes Street at The Mound at about 11:30.

She is being treated at the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.

Police Scotland spokesman said: "Inquiries into the full circumstances of this incident are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to come forward."

