A woman has been taken to hospital with a head injury after being hit by a bus in the city centre of Edinburgh.

She is being treated at the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.

Police Scotland spokesman said: "Inquiries into the full circumstances of this incident are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to come forward."