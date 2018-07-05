Man in court over Edinburgh pizza shop raid
- 5 July 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has appeared in court following a robbery at a pizza shop in Edinburgh.
A 21-year-old worker was allegedly threatened at Papa John's on South Clerk Street on Friday 22 June and a four-figure sum of money was stolen.
Jason Tully, 28, was charged with assault and robbery when he appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Wednesday.
He made no plea and was released on bail pending an appearance at a later date.