A man has appeared in court following a robbery at a pizza shop in Edinburgh.

A 21-year-old worker was allegedly threatened at Papa John's on South Clerk Street on Friday 22 June and a four-figure sum of money was stolen.

Jason Tully, 28, was charged with assault and robbery when he appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Wednesday.

He made no plea and was released on bail pending an appearance at a later date.