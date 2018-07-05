Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened on the westbound carriageway between Straiton and Lothianburn junctions

A biker is in a critical condition in hospital after two vans collided before crashing into him on the Edinburgh City Bypass.

The 60-year-old is being treated for serious injuries at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary following the crash on Wednesday.

It happened at about 15:50, westbound between Straiton and Lothianburn.

A Ford Transit van crashed with a Volkswagen Caddy van before hitting the Honda motorbike.

The 29-year-old male driver of the Transit was uninjured, while the 42-year-old male drive of the Volkswagen sustained minor injuries.

'Dash-cam footage'

Sgt Fraser Wood said: "This collision has resulted in the motorcyclist sustaining very serious injuries and we are continuing with our efforts to establish the full circumstances of the incident.

"I would ask other motorists who were on the bypass at the time, and witnessed what happened, to contact police immediately.

"We would also be keen to obtain any dash-cam footage from vehicles that were in the area of the collision and if you believe you have any then please also get in touch."

Those with information can contact the Road Policing Unit in Edinburgh via 101 and quote incident number 2556 of the 4th July.