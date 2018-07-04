Mystery man, 76, found unconscious on beach identified
- 4 July 2018
Police have established the identity of a man who died after being found unconscious on a Fife beach.
The breakthrough came a day after an appeal was launched to trace his loved ones.
The 76-year-old, who has not been named, was spotted in the water at East Sands, St Andrews at about 20:25 on Monday.
He was recovered by the coastguard and airlifted to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee, where he was pronounced dead.
A force spokeswoman said: "The death is being treated as unexplained, but not suspicious."