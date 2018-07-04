Image copyright Google

Two men have been charged following reports of a man with a handgun in Fife.

Specialist police officers, including armed response units and dog handlers, were called to the Valley Gardens area of Kirkcaldy at about 17:40 on Tuesday.

Police said no weapons had been recovered but that their inquiries were ongoing.

The men, aged 37 and 27-years-old, are due to appear at Kirkcaldy Sherriff Court later.