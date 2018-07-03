Image copyright Google Image caption Queensferry High Street could be closed to traffic

Edinburgh City Council is considering banning all vehicles from Queensferry High Street.

It is one of three options being considered in a bid to rejuvenate the area.

The council has launched a consultation to gather public views on the potential plans.

The most radical option would see the busy street closed off to through traffic with the road only used for delivery and access vehicles.

Another option being considered by the authority is the introduction of an eastbound one-way system.

A third option would see traffic still moving in both directions, but restrictions would be put on larger vehicles such as heavy goods lorries and coaches.

Locals have complained that larger vehicles bring traffic to a halt when they use the High Street rather than the A90.

Local Liberal Democrat councillor for Queensferry, Kevin Lang, who sits on the project board, believes something needs to be done about the traffic problems in South Queensferry.

He said: "Queensferry is one of the most beautiful and picturesque parts of the country. With the Forth Bridge as one of Scotland's world heritage sites, the town attracts tens of thousands of visitors each year.

"However the narrow High Street can often be clogged up by traffic, especially by larger vehicles which really should be accessing the town via the A90. That is why this project has presented different options which could see new restrictions on vehicles."

He added: "There was a huge response to the first consultation with lots of different ideas submitted.

"It is now important for local residents to review these different options and have their say. We need to ensure the final design and layout reflects what local people want."

The city council hopes to appoint an appropriate contractor later this year, with the view that works will start on the transformation in early 2019, once the proposals have been decided.

The council said it would "carefully consider" the planning and management of the construction works to minimise the impact on local residents and businesses.

A spokesman said: "We have committed to a £1m investment on Queensferry High Street to repair the ageing streetscape and deliver an improved town centre environment for residents, businesses and visitors.

"As part of the ongoing project we have already held two consultation events to give the local community an opportunity to influence the final design outcome and proposed traffic controls. For example at the event last week we asked stakeholders to consider the choice of materials, traffic control options and local parking/servicing arrangements.

"The final consultation event will be held later in the year to finalise the project details and planned traffic control to improve the environment in the town centre. We would also urge as many people as possible to take part in our online survey so we gather everyone's views."