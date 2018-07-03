Image copyright Geograph/Richard Webb Image caption The man was seen in the water at East Sands by a member of the public

A man who was found unconscious in the sea at St Andrews has died in hospital.

The man was spotted in the water at East Sands by a member of the public at about 08:25 on Monday.

He was recovered by the Coastguard and airlifted to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee, where he was pronounced dead.

The man has yet to be identified and Police Scotland said they were keen to hear from anyone who could provide information.

The man was described as 5ft 3in tall, between 50 and 70 years old, with a tanned complexion, grey and black hair, slight stubble, blue eyes and no tattoos.

Police said a beach towel, a pink Cotton Traders polo shirt, a pair of George of Asda sunglasses, and a pair of white size six Lonsdale trainers were recovered from the shore.

Det Insp Christopher Mill said: "Our inquiries continue to establish the identity of the man and we are keen to hear from anyone who may have information that can assist us."