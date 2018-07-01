Three men in hospital after street attack

Image copyright Google Image caption A police cordon was put in place between Shandwick Place and Melville Street

Three men are in hospital following reports of a stabbing in an Edinburgh city centre street.

Police were called to Queensferry Street amid reports of a disturbance involving a number of people at about 03:45.

They said the three men aged 26, 31 and 32 were treated at the scene by the Scottish Ambulance Service before being taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.

A 32-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident.

'Further treatment'

Queensferry Street has been closed between Shandwick Place and Melville Street due to a police cordon.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Officers attended a disturbance in Queensferry Street in Edinburgh, where it was reported that a number of people had been assaulted.

"As a result three men aged 26, 31 and 32 were treated at the scene by the Scottish Ambulance Service prior to be taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary for further treatment.

"The full extent of their injuries are not known at this time, although it is believed that at least one of the men has suffered serious injuries."

Police have appealed for anyone with information about the attack to contact them.