Image copyright SPL Image caption Five companies were charged originally for failing to protect workers from the Legionella bacteria

Charges have been dropped against three companies accused of failing to protect employees exposed during a Legionnaires outbreak in 2012.

The legal case against the North British Distillery Company Limited, Pera Services Limited and Chemtech Consultancy Limited ended on Friday when not guilty pleas were accepted.

Four people died after an outbreak of the disease at the North British Distillery Company in Edinburgh.

The case against two firms continues.

Ashland Industries UK Limited, and MacFarlan Smith Limited are both accused of health and safety breaches.

Cooling Towers

A hearing will go ahead on 30 July.

The five companies were originally charged under the Health and Safety at Work Act after allegedly exposing people to the legionnaires bacteria at the Gorgie plant occupied by the North British Distillery Company.

The charges were related to the maintenance and cleaning of cooling towers and are unconnected to the deaths of four people in the city during the outbreak.