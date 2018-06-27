Police in North East Fife rescue 'boiling' dog from car
- 27 June 2018
A dog owner is to be charged after police smashed a car window to rescue a dog which was inside in record-breaking heat.
After the incident in North East Fife, officers said the animal was "boiling".
The dog was given water and taken to a vet for checks. The vet was later reported to have "no further concerns" about the animal.
Officers have again called for people not to leave animals in vehicles during hot weather.