Arrests after mob targets man's house

Image caption A major police operation took place in the area

Police were called to a street in a West Lothian town after a mob descended on a man's house.

About 30 officers attended the disturbance in Armadale on Tuesday evening, where up to 100 people took part in a protest outside the property.

People were heard chanting "Get him out" and a car was set on fire later in the evening.

Police said a 52-year-old man had been arrested in connection with indecent communications.

Two people were issued with fixed penalty tickets in connection with a breach of the peace following the demonstration.

A 36-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with wilful fire-raising.

Image caption A car was set alight later in the evening in the same street

The police spokesman said officers had been called to an address in the Armadale area at about 19:25 on Tuesday following reports of a disturbance.

"Local and specialist officers attended where a demonstration was found to be taking place," he said.

"We recognise the right to peaceful protest and will ensure lawful protests are policed appropriately. Our priority is to keep people safe and prevent them putting themselves or others in danger."

'Like a football match'

Local people gathered as the police presence grew throughout the evening.

One neighbour told the BBC: "At the point where the police took a man away it felt like I was at a football match and someone just scored. I felt the roars go right through me.

"There was so much going on I didn't know where to look, and I can imagine if you were a child it would have been frightening."

Image caption A crowd gathered to stage a protest

A local mum said: "I am in total shock. I have stayed here for three years.

"I also think if the police have had got that man out four hours beforehand when there were less people, last night could have been prevented.

"Bottles might not have been thrown and the car set alight."

Police Scotland said officers would be carrying out further inquiries and high visibility patrols in the area on Wednesday.