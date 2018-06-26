Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption The kegs were rounded up quickly and the road re-opened

Traffic police in West Lothian were faced with a thirst-inducing task after a lorry shed its load of beer while leaving the motorway.

More than 40 kegs were rounded up from the off-ramp of the M8 westbound at Junction 4A near Whitburn.

Road Policing Scotland tweeted that it was "thirsty work" for those who helped clear the road on one of the hottest days of the year.

About 21 tonnes of beer were recovered quickly and the road was re-opened.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland confirmed officers attended the incident at about 15:15 and said: "There were no issues with the lorry and it was sent on its way."