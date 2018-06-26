An independent investigation into NHS Lothian has found a culture of "bullying and harassment".

The review - ordered by the Scottish government - said the situation requires "urgent action".

The inquiry was commissioned after it emerged A&E waiting times were being under-reported at hospitals across Lothian.

It found there to be a lack of robust management with staff often afraid to raise concerns for fear of reprisals.

The report goes on to say that patient safety and care was not always prioritised, with inconsistent leadership leading to confusion and a lack of focus on safety.

The interim chief executive of NHS Lothian apologised to staff and patients for failings.

Whistleblower

Jim Crombie said they had accepted all the recommendations and have already been putting measures in place to support staff.

The review was carried out by the Academy of Medical Royal Colleges after concerns were first raised by a whistleblower at St John's hospital in Livingston last year.

It emerged in December that emergency waiting times at every acute hospital run by NHS Lothian had been under-reported.

The Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, the Royal Hospital for Sick Children and a unit at the Western General Hospital all breached guidelines.

Incidents rose from 5.7% in October 2015 to 10.5% in September 2017.

Image copyright Spl Image caption Waiting times at A&E were under-reported

At the time, NHS Lothian said all reporting practices surrounding emergency department waiting times were being re-modelled.

Officials admitted local reports had not been "complying with national guidance, meaning that numbers have been understated in performance reports".