A street attack on a man which left him with serious chest injuries is being treated as attempted murder.

The 22-year-old was assaulted by another man in Whitburn, West Lothian, at about 17:00 on Saturday.

Police said he suffered a serious chest injury in the incident in Union Road, and was taken by ambulance to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.

The attacker is described as white, aged between 18-25, about 5ft 10ins tall and of medium build.

He had short brown hair and was wearing a dark-coloured jacket.

Det Sgt Graham Garvie of Livingston CID said: "This was a vicious attack to a young man who has sustained serious injuries and we are eager to trace the man responsible as soon as possible.

"We know that there were a number of people in the area at the time of the attack and we are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed what happened.

"We believe the victim may have walked from the West Main Street area onto Union Road and I would ask anyone who saw him and the suspect prior to the attack to get in touch.

"Equally, anyone with information relevant to our investigations is asked to contact us immediately."