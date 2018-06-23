A teenage boy has been arrested in connection with an alleged sexual assault in West Lothian.

Police have cordoned off an area of parkland in the Dedridge area of Livingston after a report that a teenage girl was assaulted on Friday .

A police spokesman said: "Police in West Lothian are investigating a report of a sexual assault against a teenage girl in Dedridge on Friday, June 22.

"A male youth has been arrested in connection and enquiries are ongoing."