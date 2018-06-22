Man charged over Edinburgh roundabout road rage incident
- 22 June 2018
Police have charged a 39-year-old man in connection with a road rage incident which left a man with a serious eye injury.
The alleged attack on the 48-year-old happened at Gogarburn Roundabout, Edinburgh, during the morning rush hour on Thursday 14 June.
The arrested man has been released on an undertaking to appear in court at a later date.