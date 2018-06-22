Image copyright Getty Images Image caption More than 30 bikes were recovered from the address in Edinburgh

A man has been charged in connection with a spate of bike thefts in Edinburgh.

It follows the recovery of 32 bikes in a raid at an address in the city's Cobden Road.

The 18-year-old was arrested on Wednesday June 20 and charged with 27 offences, including theft and handling stolen property.

Police Scotland launched Operation Agora in response to the rising numbers of cycles being stolen in the city.

Insp Caroline Flynn from St Leonard's Police Station said: "We recognise and understand the impact bike theft has on Edinburgh's communities and through Operation Agora we continue to investigate all crimes of this nature thoroughly.

"Thanks to inquiries conducted by the dedicated Agora team, a sizeable number of pedal cycles have been recovered and reunited with their rightful owners.

"Tackling acquisitive crime in all its forms is one of Edinburgh Division's top priorities and we are working hard to ensure offenders are brought to justice, while at the same time providing victims with all the relevant crime prevention advice to stop them falling victim."