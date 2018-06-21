Image copyright Google

A worker has died in an incident on an industrial estate in Midlothian, police have said.

The 47-year-old man was demonstrating equipment for SCG Supplies Ltd at the Mayfield Industrial Estate in Dalkeith when he was seriously injured.

Police said they were called to the site, which is owned by NHW Group, just before 14:00 on Wednesday.

An ambulance was also called but the 47-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

NHW said it would not be commenting on the incident but expressed "deepest sympathies" to the man's family.

SCG Supplies are based near Coatbridge and supply parts to the crushing, screening and recycling industries.

A police spokeswoman added: "Officers are liaising with the Health and Safety Executive in relation to this incident and a report has been submitted to the procurator fiscal."