Royal Highland Show gets under way

  • 21 June 2018
Sarah Priestley from Carlisle cleans her cattle ahead of the show Image copyright PA
Image caption Sarah Priestley from Carlisle cleans her cattle ahead of the show

This year's Royal Highland Show is under way at Ingliston on the outskirts of Edinburgh.

Scotland's biggest annual agricultural event is taking place between Thursday and Sunday.

The show, which is in its 178th year, is expected to attract tens of thousands of visitors.

Chloe Roberts, from County Durham, with Highland cow Merlin of Seam Image copyright PA
Image caption Chloe Roberts, from County Durham, with Highland cow Merlin of Seam
Patrick Dodsworth, aged two, and four-year-old brother Freddie, from Cumbria, with their North County Cheviot sheep Image copyright PA
Image caption Patrick Dodsworth, aged two, and four-year-old brother Freddie, from Cumbria, with their North County Cheviot sheep
Sixteen-month-old Georgie Mayberry-McKay from Campbeltown helps clean a cart Image copyright PA
Image caption Sixteen-month-old Georgie Mayberry-McKay from Campbeltown helps clean a cart
Scenes at the show
Image caption The show began on Thursday morning
