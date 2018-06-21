Royal Highland Show gets under way

Image copyright PA Image caption Sarah Priestley from Carlisle cleans her cattle ahead of the show

This year's Royal Highland Show is under way at Ingliston on the outskirts of Edinburgh.

Scotland's biggest annual agricultural event is taking place between Thursday and Sunday.

The show, which is in its 178th year, is expected to attract tens of thousands of visitors.

Image copyright PA Image caption Chloe Roberts, from County Durham, with Highland cow Merlin of Seam

Image copyright PA Image caption Patrick Dodsworth, aged two, and four-year-old brother Freddie, from Cumbria, with their North County Cheviot sheep

Image copyright PA Image caption Sixteen-month-old Georgie Mayberry-McKay from Campbeltown helps clean a cart

Image caption The show began on Thursday morning

