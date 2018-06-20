Image copyright Google

A man has died after the car he was in apparently came off the M9 in West Lothian and hit a tree.

The 71-year-old was found unconscious in a field between junctions three and four of the motorway, near Linlithgow.

The blue Ford B-Max was found by other drivers just after 01:00. The Scottish Ambulance Service attended and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are appealing to anyone who may have been on the road before that time to come forward.

The road was closed until 06:45.

Sgt Andy Gibb, of Police Scotland, said: "Tragically, a man has died as a result of this collision and our sympathies are with his family at this time.

"We are still working to establish exactly what has happened and so motorists who were on the road prior to 01:10 on Wednesday and have information relevant to our investigation should contact police immediately."