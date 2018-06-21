Image copyright Wojtek Radlski Image caption Charles Radlski is still in hospital, nine days after the incident, where he is being treated for burns to his face and shoulder

Three families have been left devastated after their children suffered burns following an accident at an after school club in Fife.

The children, aged 11 and 12, were at Lumphinnans Primary's outdoor cooking class when the accident happened.

Two pupils were treated for scalding to their faces and bodies and the third had burns on his back as a result of a camping kettle exploding.

Fife Council said a "full investigation is currently taking place".

Brian Griffin, whose son Ryan was one of the children hurt, said he was planning to sue Fife Council over the "shocking" incident which happened on 12 June.

The 42-year-old from Cowdenbeath told BBC Scotland that about 10 pupils were taking part in the after school event in a wooded area at the back of the school.

Mr Griffin said the group was sitting together while water was being boiled in a camping contraption called a Kelly Kettle.

Image copyright Brian Griffin Image caption Ryan Griffin managed to turn his back when he saw the plug blowing off the kettle

He explained: "The teachers said they had been told during their training by the outdoor company that they were to keep the plug [of the kettle] in but I've checked online and it says you are to keep the cork out.

"My son, Ryan, said they were all sitting around it and he saw the cork coming off so he quickly turned his back on it and it exploded all over his back.

"The pressure had built up inside it and meant it was a bomb waiting to go off.

"I'm very angry and upset because my son is badly burned and he was screaming with the pain when it happened."

Ryan, a girl, and another boy, Charles Radlski, were all taken to the Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy.

'I sent my son to school in good health'

Wojtek Radlski, the father of 12-year-old Charles, said his son was scalded on the face and shoulder.

The told the BBC that the burns were so deep they had become infected and required surgery at the Sick Children's Hospital in Edinburgh .

Mr Radlski said: "When my wife and I saw our son we both cried because his burns were so bad.

"He was vomiting with the infection and in intensive care for 24 hours and is still in hospital now over a week later.

"The doctor said he would be scarred for life on his shoulder, as the burns damaged his nerves, and possibly on his face."

Image copyright Wojtek Radlski Image caption The burns on Charles' shoulder developed an infection after the accident

The 42-year-old added: "I sent my son to school in good health and now this has happened.

"He told me they were all sitting very close to the kettle and then he doesn't remember much after it exploded.

"I'm just so worried about my son."

In response to the accident, Carrie Lindsay, Fife Council's executive director of education and children's services, said: "Our thoughts are with the children who were injured and a full investigation is currently taking place."

She added: "We can't comment further at this point."