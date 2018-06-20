Image copyright Google

A woman has been indecently assaulted by a man who grabbed her from behind as she walked along a footpath near an East Lothian beach.

The 59-year-old woman was on a path leading from car park 1 to car park 2 at Longniddry Bents, East Lothian, when the man assaulted her at about 16:25 on Tuesday.

She screamed and he made off towards car park 2.

Police are appealing for information about the man.

He is white, in his 50s, about 5ft 9in tall and of large/overweight build.

He was wearing a white polo shirt with different-coloured hoops, and grey jogging bottoms.

PC Kris Macleod, of Police Scotland, said: "While the victim has not been injured, this attack has left her extremely distressed and we are eager to hear from anyone who can help us trace the suspect.

"If you were in the area of the car parks at Longniddry Bents on Tuesday afternoon and witnessed what happened, then please contact police immediately.

"We would also urge anyone with any other information relevant to this ongoing investigation to get in touch."