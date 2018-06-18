Image copyright Google Image caption The confrontation took place during the rush hour at Gogarburn roundabout

A man has suffered a serious, possibly life-changing, eye injury following a road rage incident in Edinburgh.

The 48-year-old, who was driving a red Range Rover Evoke, was injured in a confrontation with another driver at the Gogarburn roundabout on Thursday.

It is thought the other man, who was wearing business clothes and driving a dark-coloured car, may also have suffered facial injuries.

The Range Rover driver was treated at the Eye Pavilion in Lauriston Place.

Police are appealing for information about the incident which happened between 08:00 and 08:30.

Det Sgt Carrie-Ann Reid, of Police Scotland, said: "The victim has sustained a particularly serious and possibly life changing injury to his eye and our inquiries are continuing to establish the full circumstances that resulted in this altercation taking place.

"We believe the other driver may also have sustained some facial injuries during this incident and anyone who can help identify him is asked to come forward.

"In particular, we would like to speak to a member of the public, who was possibly driving a silver Peugeot car, and is believed to have tried to intervene and assist. This individual is also urged to get in touch.

"Similarly, anyone with any further information relevant to this investigation, is also urged to come forward."

Police said inquiries are ongoing as they try to trace the driver of the dark-coloured car, which may be a BMW or Audi.

Following the attack, the vehicle drove off east on South Gyle Broadway near to the Gyle Shopping Centre.

The driver is white, in his mid 30s to mid 40s, between 5ft 8in and 5ft 10in, of slim build and short, possibly shaved, dark hair.