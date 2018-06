Image copyright Google Image caption The boy was struck on West Granton Road near its junction with Royston Mains Street

A boy has been left with a broken arm after a hit-and-run incident in Edinburgh involving a car.

The 10-year-old was struck at about 14:00 on Saturday on West Granton Road in the north of city, near its junction with Royston Mains Street.

The driver of the car involved, which may have been a white BMW, failed to stop. Police have appealed for anyone with information to contact them.

The boy was taken to hospital for treatment to a fractured arm.