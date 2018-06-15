TSB fraud victim charged fees by bank

Image caption Composer Richard Lewis has been told he faces continuing bank fees after £18,000 was taken from his account

A TSB customer who had £18,000 stolen from his account after a botched IT upgrade at the bank has been told he now faces overdraft charges.

Richard Lewis has been told he will be charged up to £30 a day if payments continue to leave his account.

He is one of about 1,300 customers whose accounts have been accessed by fraudsters exploiting the IT failures.

TSB has previously said that none of its customers will be left out of pocket following the issue.

Financial regulators are currently investigating TSB after a change to its IT systems in April left customers struggling to make transactions and see their balances.

Speaking on the BBC's Good Morning Scotland programme, Edinburgh father-of-two, Richard Lewis, described how he was called by a TSB employee on 16 May and told an attempt to use his bank card had been made in Swansea.

He said that he was assured his cards would be cancelled and warned he would have no access to his account for two days.

Image caption Mr Lewis was warned that up to three charges a day would be applied to his account

However, the following day he received TSB confirmation that £18,000 had been withdrawn from his account.

Since then Mr Lewis, who works as a conductor and composer, has repeatedly visited his local branch and made three separate complaints to TSB trying to have the issue resolved.

'More catastrophic'

He said: "I had the farcical situation of going to the TSB branch on the Monday after my account was cleared out to find that the branch members themselves, firstly, had to take the number of the fraud department from me, and, secondly, had to wait four and a half hours themselves in the branch to get through to their own colleagues."

Mr Lewis said he was becoming increasingly anxious about meeting his direct debit commitments and other household expenses.

Image caption TSB said it was working to put things right

He added: "Were it not for the largesse of my mother and other family members, and fortunately my wife's account hasn't been in that position, it would have been far more catastrophic, particularly at the beginning of the month when one has a great deal of payments coming out.

"The concern is that now we're into its 4th week and we're coming now to the end of this month, and I'm thinking 'what's going to happen'?"

'Fees incurred'

Mr Lewis has now began receiving text messages and letters from TSB warning him that his account is overdrawn.

The letter from the bank said: "Unfortunately there wasn't enough money in your account to make the payments you arranged for today.

"Although your balance looks right, the money is not available to be used.

"As we have not been able to make these payments, we will be charging a returned item fee. Returned item fees are £10 per payment we do not make, up to a maximum of three fees a day."

TSB boss Paul Pester admitted to MPs earlier this month that fraudsters exploiting the computer failures had been able to access the accounts of 1,300 customers.

In response to Mr Lewis' case, a TSB spokeswoman said the bank was unable to comment on individual accounts.

However, a general statement on the bank's website stated: "We promise that no TSB customer will be left out of pocket.

"So we're waiving any current account overdraft fees and interest charges, as well as any returned item fees incurred during your March, April and May billing periods."