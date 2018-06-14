Image copyright Police SCotland Image caption Colin Notman abused two girls in Edinburgh between 2013 and 2016

A child rapist who was deported from America over sexual offences committed against children in Edinburgh has been jailed for nine years.

Colin Notman, 27, abused two girls in Edinburgh between 2013 and 2016.

At the High Court in Edinburgh, Notman pleaded guilty to three offences, including rape, committed against two girls then aged 11 and 13.

Lady Scott told Notman: "You have robbed both children of their childhoods and caused lasting damage."

She added: "These young children will have to rebuild their lives."

The judge said Notman had committed four serious sex attacks and a background report on him suggested he was a high risk of re-offending.

'Serious harm'

She ordered that he be kept under supervision for a further two years and placed him on the sex offenders' register for life.

Lady Scott said she took account of Notman's "relatively young age" and his remorse and recognition that his conduct had caused serious harm.

Notman failed to turn up for a court hearing on 9 February last year after he was earlier granted bail at Edinburgh Sheriff Court and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

It was later discovered that he had been arrested by police in the USA and he was deported and detained by Scottish officers on his arrival at Edinburgh airport on 23 January.

Defence counsel David Nicholson said Notman had gone to the US after forming an online relationship with an American woman who paid his air fare for him to join her.

Mr Nicholson said: "He did not stay in contact with his solicitor as he should have."

The defence counsel said Notman's decision to plead guilty had spared victims having to give evidence at a trial.