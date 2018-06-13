Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland

Woman attacked on bus in Edinburgh

  • 13 June 2018
Niddrie Mains Road in Edinburgh Pic: John Easton

A women is being given first aid after being attacked on a bus in Edinburgh.

The 40-year-old was hurt during the incident on the number 2 Lothian Bus on Niddrie Mains Road just before 11:00.

The woman is being treated at a nearby medical centre.

Police Scotland said they were continuing with inquiries at the scene.

