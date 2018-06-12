Image copyright Spindrift Image caption Williams had faced a murder charge but pleaded guilty to the reduced charge of culpable homicide

A father who killed his three month-old daughter when she would not stop crying has been jailed for six-and-a-half years.

Traherne Williams threw Sophia Williams onto a couch causing catastrophic brain damage.

A judge heard how Williams had become "absolutely frustrated" that the baby would not take her feed.

Williams, 23, pled guilty to culpable homicide at the High Court in Glasgow last month.

Sophia never recovered from her injuries and died in hospital in June 2016.

Williams later lied to a doctor, saying Sophia had fallen at a family centre they had been staying at in Broxburn, West Lothian.

'Defenceless child'

Judge Lord Matthews told Williams parenthood was an "enormous privilege" and that a "babe in arms" was a "delicate creature".

He said: "You became frustrated and threw the defenceless child - your own flesh and blood - onto a sofa.

"This was before she had any chance to engage in the gift of life."

Williams smiled at his 20-year-old partner Shannon Main as he was led to the cells.

The pair originally faced a murder allegation. Williams instead admitted to the reduced charge while Main's not guilty plea was accepted.

The court heard how social workers were involved with the family from when Sophia was just two weeks old.

This was because of "concerns" about the couple's "parenting abilities".

They ended up at the Strathbrock Family Unit in Broxburn, West Lothian. The centre is a homeless unit and the couple were staying there while waiting for their own tenancy.

'Less responsive'

On 28 May - two days before the fatal attack - an ill Sophia was taken to hospital.

It was suspected she had a virus, but was deemed well enough to go home.

On 30 May, the pair were at the unit with Sophia when Ms Main tried to feed her, but she was found to be "less responsive than usual".

Describing the fatal attack, Williams' QC Ian Duguid said: "He was absolutely frustrated at his attempts at feeding her.

"He did not anticipate that by putting her down on the sofa that it would have the consequences which transpired."

The advocate added Williams had a "general distrust" of social workers and appeared to "shun efforts" to assist him.

Mr Duguid went on: "He is actually determined to engage in some kind of work [on his release] which helps inexperienced adults.

"He is keen to pass on what he has experienced, so others do not make the same terrible mistake he made."

Lord Matthews said the jail term would have been eight years, but for the guilty plea.