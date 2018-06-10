Image copyright City of Edinburgh Council Image caption The route will follow in the footsteps of those who marched along Princes Street in 1909

Women marking the 100th anniversary of the Representation of the People's Act, which gave some women the right to vote, will march through Edinburgh.

The march is part of a UK-wide event that will see participants wearing either green, white or violet - the colours of the suffrage movement.

They hope the colours will create a mass artwork showing a striped banner.

The procession is due to start in The Meadows at 14:00 BST and finish in Queens Drive in Holyrood Park.

Organiser Processions said it hoped to inspire thousands of women and girls from across the UK to walk together to form a "living portrait" of women in the 21st Century.

Image copyright Processions Image caption Organisers hope the march will form a living portrait of women in the 21st Century

The march will see participants follow in the footsteps of Scottish suffragettes, who marched along Princes Street in 1909 during a demonstration arranged by the Women's Social and Political Union.

Sunday's event will see marchers given a scarf to wear in one of the three suffragette colours and be choreographed to walk in bands of colour.

The People Act, which was passed by the UK Parliament in 1918, gave women over the age of 30 and who also owned property the right to vote.

Later that same year, women were also given the opportunity to stand for parliament and also vote in their first general election.

Women, including those who identify as women and non-binary, will join others in Belfast, Cardiff, and London to take part in the walk simultaneously.

'Great opportunity'

As part of the project, 100 organisations from across the UK - including the Scottish Refugee Council and Women in Prison - have been commissioned to create handmade banners in collaboration with female artists, which will be carried during the processions.

Jean Cameron, who is the organiser of the parade in Edinburgh, said: "It is going to be beautiful.

"The original processions used banners, beautiful banners, acknowledging the hopes and dreams of women then.

"Across the whole country, women and girls are curating their own banners and making contemporary textile banners to say what matters to women in the 21st century."

Fiona Hyslop, Cabinet Secretary for Culture, Tourism and External Affairs, said: "Processions is a great opportunity to celebrate the centenary of some women getting the vote, an important milestone in our country's history.

"As we mark this anniversary and while we have come a long way since 1918, this event also offers an occasion for us all to reflect on the challenges and opportunities that still lie ahead."

Participants are invited to gather at Middle Meadow Walk, The Meadows from 12:15. The route is approximately 2.5 miles long.