Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Police have issued an e-fit of what the suspect looks like

An e-fit and CCTV image of a man police want to trace following a "terrifying" armed robbery at a Midlothian petrol station have been released.

A man brandishing a machete threatened two members of staff and stole money at the Tesco garage on Edinburgh Road in Penicuik at about 09:25 on Saturday.

He was then seen running from the forecourt, up Cuiken Terrace and making his way onto Carlops Avenue.

He is white, in his late teens to early 20s, about 5ft 8in and of medium build.

He has short blond hair and was wearing a black tight-fitting hooded jacket with a logo on the breast pocket, grey cotton tracksuit bottoms and dark-coloured shoes.

Image copyright Police Scotland

Det Sgt James Welsh, of Police Scotland, said: "This was a terrifying incident for the staff within the petrol station though, thankfully, neither were injured as a result.

"We are conducting significant inquiries within the Penicuik area to identify the person responsible and anyone who can assist us is urged to contact police immediately.

"Anyone who knows the identity of the male pictured or who has any other information relevant to the investigation should get in touch."