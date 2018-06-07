Image copyright BBC/Alex McGuire/Silver River Image caption Chelsea Clinton and Phillip Pullman will be in Edinburgh in August for the festival

Chelsea Clinton and best-selling author Phillip Pullman are to take part in this year's Edinburgh International Book Festival (EIBF).

Other participants will include Kenyan playwright Ngugi wa Thiong'o, as well as Jeremy Corbyn and Nicola Sturgeon.

The 100th anniversaries of the birth of Nelson Mandela and Scottish author Muriel Spark will also be marked.

Musicians telling their life stories will include Suede's Brett Anderson and Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson.

Cyclists Mark Beaumont and Graeme Obree, triathlete Louise Minchin and former England and Arsenal footballer Tony Adams will be among the speakers from the world of sport.

The 2018 festival will take place from 11-27 August.

Organisers are encouraging authors and participants to consider how democracy and capitalism are being brought into question around the world.

More than 50 writers from around the world have also been commissioned to write essays on freedoms around topics such as race, religion, sexuality and immigration.

'Sharing big ideas'

EIBF director Nick Barley said: "The book festival in Edinburgh is an unbeatable place for meeting inspiring people and sharing big ideas.

"This year's programme brings together writers whose experiences will truly change our way of looking at the world: from the emerging Rwandan-Burundian superstar Gael Faye to the legend of Kenyan writing Ngugi wa Thiong'o, this is the most international of festival programmes - but one that also proudly celebrates its Scottish history and context."

Image caption David Walliams is among the authors who will be appearing at the festival

Other famous authors appearing at the festival include Judith Kerr, David Walliams, Sir Chris Hoy, Julia Donaldson and Harry Hill.

For Lord of the Rings fans the last work by JRR Tolkein, The Fall of Gondolin, will have its global launch at the festival, with illustrator Alan Lee appearing.

Culture Secretary Fiona Hyslop said: "This year's programme - with its focus on freedom and its wide-ranging offer of compelling talks and events - is sure to stimulate debate and intrigue audiences, raising Scotland's cultural profile on the international stage.

"Public funding for the arts and culture sector is vital for the thriving of Scotland's talented artists and companies.

"That is why over the last 10 years the Scottish government has provided over £1.1m to the Book Festival through the Festivals Expo Fund, enabling creative writers to push the boundaries and make international connections."