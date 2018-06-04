Image copyright Google

A man who threatened staff with a machete at a Tesco petrol station in Midlothian before stealing a three-figure sum of cash from the tills is being sought by police.

The armed robbery happened at about 09:25 on Saturday on Edinburgh Road in Penicuik.

The man brandished the machete and threatened two members of staff.

Police said it was a "terrifying" incident for the workers and they are appealing for witnesses.

The thief was seen running from the forecourt, up Cuiken Terrace and making his way onto Carlops Avenue.

He is white, in his late teens to early 20s, about 5ft 8in, of medium build, with short blond hair.

He was wearing a black tight-fitting hooded jacket with a logo on the breast pocket, grey cotton tracksuit bottoms and dark shoes.

Det Sgt James Welsh, of Police Scotland, said: "This was a terrifying incident for the staff within the petrol station, though, thankfully, neither were injured as a result.

"We are conducting significant inquiries within the Penicuik area to identify the suspect and anyone who can assist us is urged to contact police immediately.

"It is believed the man may have been loitering around the boundary wall at the entrance to Tesco around 30 minutes prior to the robbery and so members of the public who remember seeing this individual, or who have any other information relevant to this investigation, should also get in touch."