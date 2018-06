Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Duncan Sim has been missing since 14 March

The family of a missing student have been told by police that human remains have been found on a Fife beach.

The remains were found in the water at West Sands in St Andrews at 18:25 on Sunday.

Duncan Sim, 19, has been missing since 14 March when he was last seen leaving the Madras Rugby Club at about 23:15.

Police Scotland said the remains had not yet been formally identified but they have notified Mr Sim's family of the discovery.