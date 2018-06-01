The leader of the DUP has accepted an invitation to attend an Orange Order parade in Fife later this month.

The Grand Orange Lodge of Scotland has confirmed she will attend. She is expected to be the guest speaker at the Boyne march in Cowdenbeath.

She was invited by the East of Scotland Lodges who organise the march.

Ms Foster was Northern Ireland's first minister until January 2017 when the Stormont power-sharing agreement collapsed.

A spokesman for the DUP said Ms Foster had been asked to speak at the event but would not confirm her acceptance.

The DUP (Democratic Unionist Party), whose 10 MPs are propping up Theresa May's minority government, has recently been in the spotlight over the issue of abortion, after Ireland voted overwhelmingly to overturn a ban on terminations.