A Fife man who sexually attacked three former partners has been locked up for eight years.

Mark Wallace raped two of the women and indecently assaulted the third during a 16-year campaign of abuse.

The attacks happened in Dunfermline and Kirkcaldy in Fife as well as Glasgow's east end between 1999 and 2015.

Wallace, from Dunfermline, was sentenced after earlier been convicted of rape, assault and indecent assault after a trial in Livingston.

The High Court in Glasgow heard the 38-year-old continues to protest his innocence.

Lord Burns said it was clear Wallace had "controlled and demoralised" the victims during the "unrelenting" abuse.

Sex offender list

Wallace will be supervised for a further five years on his release.

He was put on the sex offenders list for life.

One victim told jurors that "sex without consent could be every other day".

She added: "If I did not, I was going to get a sore face, black eye or something."

Another said Wallace was "not bothered" when told he had raped her.

He was said to have told her: "It couldn't be? I'm your boyfriend."

The third recalled how indecent assaults ended up feeling "normal".

Wallace had claimed during his trial that the women had "lied" about him.

Callous and predatory

The court heard today/yesterday he is in another relationship having recently got married.

Det Insp Hannah Morrison, of Police Scotland, said: "Over the course of 16 years, Mark Wallace subjected these women to prolonged periods of physical, emotional and sexual abuse.

"He has demonstrated himself to be a callous and predatory individual with no remorse for the impact his crimes have had on his victims.

"I would like to commend the outstanding bravery of these women in coming forward to report these crimes , which has been vital in securing these convictions."