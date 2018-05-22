The last piece of The Ross Fountain in Edinburgh has been dropped into place using a huge crane.

The statue completes the £1.9m renovation of the West Princes Street Garden fountain. Scaffolding will be removed by early summer.

The renovation has been commissioned by the Ross Development Trust, supported by Edinburgh World Heritage.

Work started in July 2017 and is being undertaken by Wigan-based specialists, Lost Art.

The project to restore the fountain has been spearheaded by the Apex Hotels founder Norman Springford.

The fountain was produced at the iron foundry of Antoine Durenne in Sommevoire, France, and was an exhibit at the Great Exhibition of 1862.

It was bought by gun maker Daniel Ross in 1862 for £2,000 and gifted to Edinburgh.

It was then transported to Leith in 1869 in 122 pieces and installed in Princes Street Gardens in 1872.