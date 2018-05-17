Image copyright Rouqqia Hussain

Three men in balaclavas forced their way into a Sainsbury's store before ripping the ATM from the outside wall.

The break-in happened at the supermarket in Shandwick Place, Edinburgh, at about 03:30.

The men fled empty-handed towards the west end, leaving the cash machine lying in the street.

They were in a dark Audi Q5, thought to have been stolen from Inchkeith Crescent, Kirkcaldy, on Tuesday, and used in a break-in at a Roslin shop.

Police Scotland are appealing for witnesses.

Image copyright Alexa Crombie

Det Insp Graham Grant, who is in charge of the community investigation unit, said: "While the men were successful in gaining entry to the shop, they have been unable to steal the ATM and have left it in the street before making their escape.

"We are continuing our liaison with the store, but it appears nothing has been stolen at this time.

"This is the latest incident involving the stolen Audi from Kirkcaldy and officers from Fife, Midlothian and Edinburgh are all working together to identify those responsible and bring them to justice.

"If you have any information that can assist with these ongoing inquiries then please contact police immediately."

The same car is believed to have been used during a break-in and theft at Roslin Mini Market in the early hours of Wednesday.

Image copyright Google Image caption The same car is believed to have been used during a break-in Roslin Mini Market in the early hours of Wednesday

Four men forced entry to the store on Main Street at about 02:50 before making off with a three-figure sum of cash from the till.

The suspects were seen to enter a dark-coloured Audi SQ5, which then made off towards Bilston.

It is believed the vehicle was the same one stolen from outside the Kirkcaldy home the previous evening.

Image copyright Rouqqia Hussain

Image copyright Rouqqia Hussain