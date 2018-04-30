Image copyright Google Image caption Janet Farquhar said she would repay the church with funds from her house sale

A 70-year old woman, who embezzled more than £70,000 from an East Lothian church while acting as treasurer, has been jailed for 18 months.

Janet Farquhar, from Cockenzie, previously pleaded guilty to embezzling £72,155.34 from Chalmers Memorial Church in Port Seton between 16 January 2008 and 11 July 2016.

Sentence at Edinburgh Sheriff Court had been deferred for reports.

Farquhar has repaid £15,000 to the church, leaving a balance of £57,155.

Defence solicitor, Colm Dempsey said she had expressed her willingness to repay the church in full and had offered to give them standard security on her property.

He said houses in her street had sold for about £200,000. Her son had recently moved to Elgin and she also intended to move there.

Church collections

Mr Dempsey said that although some work might be required on the house there would be sufficient to repay in full and the church was happy with that.

The solicitor admitted it had been a gross breach of trust over a long period of time, but it had not been to fund an extravagant lifestyle.

He said Farquhar had to use two sticks to walk, had a metal plate in her shoulder and received care twice a week from a nurse.

She suffered from shame and embarrassment, being well-known in her local small community and felt ostracised.

Once the money was paid back, he said, she hoped "to make peace with the congregation".

He asked Sheriff Peter Braid to allow his client to sell her home, repay the church and then make an assessment on sentence.

Sheriff Braid pointed out Farquhar had been embezzling money while she was still in employment and earning and had taken £12,000 from collections in her church, money which could have come from people of limited means.

She had also forged bank statements.

He said there was no alternative to a custodial sentence but said that taking into account some mitigating factors, he would reduce the sentence from two years to 18 months.