Image caption Gill Lindsay gave evidence to the inquiry

Edinburgh council's former chief solicitor has told the tram inquiry she believed it was "unnecessary" to seek independent legal advice before the main contract was signed.

Gill Lindsay said they had been working to an extremely short timescale.

She added that seeking advice from another firm of solicitors would have been "virtually impossible".

The inquiry is examining why the tram system was delivered years late, £400m over budget and mired in legal dispute.

Ms Lindsay was asked about earlier evidence suggesting members of her team felt unable to offer advice on the contract because they lacked sufficient experience and expertise.

She said she considered they were capable of carrying out the tasks required of them, and that she was "wholly unaware" they had taken a principled stance not to get involved in the contract.

The inquiry, before Lord Hardie, continues.