A West Lothian pensioner boosted his retirement income by stealing £600,000 from pensions firm Scottish Widows.

Robert Crawford, 71, from Broxburn, pleaded guilty to embezzling the money between 1 May 2001 and 31 December 2014 at Livingston Sheriff Court.

The administrator worked in the annuities department when he siphoned off the funds, the court heard.

The case was adjourned until 2 November for background reports to look into whether Crawford should be jailed.

A police officer also served him with a confiscation order for almost £1m under proceeds of crime laws.

The order states although he made £600,000 from his crime, the Crown estimates his "recoverable assets" total £972,190.

A Scottish Widows spokeswoman said: "We have conducted a full investigation into this matter and no customers have been financially disadvantaged."