Image copyright Google

A man has been charged after a ram-raid at a shop in Fife.

The incident happened at the Co-op store in Thornton at about 02:15 on 17 May.

A Ford Transit flatbed van, stolen in Station Road, reversed into the premises. Extensive damage was caused to the building and an attempt was made to steal an ATM.

A 25-year-old man is expected to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court court on Monday.

Det Insp Stewart Andrew of Glenrothes CID said: "Officers have been pursuing various lines of enquiry ever since this incident took place, which has included liaison with our colleagues in Durham Constabulary.

"I want to thank local residents for their support throughout and reassure the community that we will use all resources at our disposal to investigate such incidents."