Image copyright Google Image caption The assault was reported to have happened before the train left Waverley Station

A man has come forward after police issued a picture of someone they wanted to trace in connection with an assault against a toddler on a train.

British Transport Police released a CCTV image in connection with an incident incident on Sunday 12 February.

It happened on board the 16:00 Virgin East Coast Edinburgh Waverley to Peterborough service.