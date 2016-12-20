CCTV images released after bar attack in Edinburgh
- 20 December 2016
Images of a man police want to trace in connection with a serious assault inside an Edinburgh city centre bar have been released.
A 36-year-old man was hit on the face with a glass or bottle in Madogs in George Street, on Sunday 11 December at about 02:50.
He suffered "painful and lasting facial injuries".
Police Scotland are appealing for witnesses or anyone who recognises the man to come forward.