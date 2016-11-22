Image copyright Scottish Catholic Media Office Image caption The app allows tablet and mobile users to find their nearest or soonest mass or confession

A new app which uses GPS technology to locate the nearest mass and confession services for Catholics has been launched by a Scottish archbishop.

The Catholic App is claimed to be the world's first interactive mass and confession finder app.

It has been developed in partnership with Scottish technology company Musemantik.

Archbishop Leo Cushley of St Andrews and Edinburgh unveiled the new app on a visit to the Vatican in Rome.

He said: "This is a little bit of smart technology that could make a big impact on how the Catholic Church brings the mercy of God and the joy of the Gospel to our contemporary world."

Musemantic, an Edinburgh-based company, has worked with Archdiocese of St Andrews and Edinburgh to develop the technology.

Image copyright Scottish Catholic Media Office Image caption The app was launched by Archbishop Leo Cushley in St Peter's Square in Rome

It now hopes other Catholic dioceses from around the world will purchase the app, with five other dioceses in Scotland already expressing an interest.

Dr Maciej Zurawski, chief executive of Musemantik, said: "Websites are losing popularity - what is needed to engage with the mobile generation is an app that is smart and personal, an app that is like a companion, a friend that takes the initiative to inspire you - that's the vision behind the Catholic App."

The Catholic Church in Scotland said the app was a "personal thank you to Pope Francis" in the Church's Jubilee Year of Mercy.

The launch in Rome was attended by Monsignor Dario Vigano, Prefect of the Vatican's newly created Secretariat for Communication.

He added: "I congratulate Archbishop Cushley, the Archdiocese of St Andrews & Edinburgh and the Catholic Church in Scotland for being so imaginative in responding to the Holy Father's call to bring the mercy of God to modern society by means of modern communications."