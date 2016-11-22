Police have appealed for information after a man claiming to be a police officer stopped a woman driver in Glenrothes in Fife.

He was in a dark-coloured BMW with a blue flashing light on the front grill when he signal for the woman to pull over on the A911, Leslie Road, close to the Fettykil Fox restaurant

It happened at about 00:20 on Monday 14 November.

The woman refused to get out of her car and later contacted police.

Police Scotland confirmed the BMW was not a police car and the man was not a police officer.

The driver of the BMW was described as a tall, thin man with a tanned complexion and dressed in dark clothing.

Inspector Joanne McEwan said: "The driver did the right thing by acting on her suspicions, not getting out of her car and contacting police.

"This seems to have been an isolated incident and we have not had any similar reports locally however we are keen to hear from anyone who can help us with our inquiries."