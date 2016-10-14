Man sought over racist abuse on train

An incident of racist abuse on a train is being investigated by police.

Officers said a man got on the 19:55 Helensburgh Central to Edinburgh service on Sunday 2 October and started to use his phone.

He went on to make comments about a nearby passenger which other people on the train perceived to be racist.

There was then an exchange of words between another male passenger and the man, who left the service at Carntyne station at 20:52.

The man, who boarded the train in Helensburgh, was white, aged between 55 and 65, with receding grey hair. He was wearing a green jacket, blue jeans and a grey checked shirt.

British Transport Police (BTP) officers are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

PC Mark Harrington said: "We would like to find out a bit more about what happened on the service as we know there was some kind of altercation between passengers following a phone call made by this man.

"We know other passengers were watching the incident and so may have crucial information."