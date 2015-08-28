Police investigating a serious sexual assault in Edinburgh have said there are similarities with a previous sex attack in the city earlier this month.

A 19-year-old woman was walking along Newmills Road in Balerno when a man approached her from behind, threatened her, and took her into a field.

He ran off after the attack which happened at about 00:30 on Thursday.

He is white, slim, about 6ft and may have long hair. He was wearing a grey hoodie and dark jeans.

He may have had an Edinburgh or English accent.

Open mind

At the beginning of August, a 21-year-old woman was attacked in Craiglockhart after being approached from behind by a man.

Police said they are treating them as separate incidents but are keeping an open mind as to whether they are connected.

Det Insp Grant Johnston, of Police Scotland, said: "This was a distressing attack on a young woman and we are eager to trace the suspect as soon as possible.

"Anyone who was in the Newmills Road area in the early hours of this morning and saw anything suspicious is asked to contact us as soon as possible.

"Similarly, anyone who recognises the description of the suspect is also asked to call Police Scotland immediately."