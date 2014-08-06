Image copyright Jim Martin Image caption The three towers of the Queensferry Crossing are now at road deck level and v-shaped supports are rising

Construction of the new bridge over the Firth of Forth has reached the halfway stage.

The three towers of the Queensferry Crossing are now at road deck level. Transport Scotland said the project was on time and under budget.

The current budget range for the project is £1.4bn to £1.45bn, down from £1.45bn to £1.6bn in 2011

Transport Minister Keith Brown earlier visited the Queensferry Crossing and praised engineers' work.

V-shaped support

Mr Brown said: "This time last year the view across the Forth looked a lot different. Work on the foundations was finishing last summer and the beginnings of the towers themselves started under the water line.

"The progress being made by the men and women building the new bridge is truly impressive.

"All three of the towers are now at or past the level of the bridge deck. Initial temporary supports and first bridge deck sections are due to be fitted to the Centre Tower's complex and reinforced 'power joint' in the autumn, while work on all three towers continues until they reach their full 210 metre height next summer.

"We can also see the v-shaped support piers for the south approach viaduct rising and being completed as the months go past. As each one is erected, the viaduct is then launched further out from the shoreline across the pier."

By the end of the year, assembly equipment will be moved over from the south approach viaduct area to the north to start assembly of the shorter North Approach viaduct steelwork. This is expected to be moved into position later in 2015.